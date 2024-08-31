Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $52,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 252,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

