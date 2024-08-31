Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $79,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

