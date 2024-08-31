Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $51,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 203,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

