Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $106.49 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $106,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.