Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.83 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Graco worth $45,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 7,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Up 1.2 %

GGG stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

