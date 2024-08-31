Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3,387.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of RB Global worth $46,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $141,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after buying an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RB Global by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,154,000 after buying an additional 787,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in RB Global by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after buying an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

