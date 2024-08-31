Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.82 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $46,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

