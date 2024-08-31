Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.28 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Simply Good Foods worth $53,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

