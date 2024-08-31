Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $55,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,804,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

