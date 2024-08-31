Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.86 Million Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Perimeter Solutions worth $82,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PRM opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

