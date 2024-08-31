Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $89.54 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $89,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $53.77 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

