Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $96.57 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $96,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE:RRX opened at $167.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.72. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -349.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

