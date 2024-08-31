Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

