Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 128,003 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $54,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $223,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLL
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.