Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 128,003 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.14% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $54,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

