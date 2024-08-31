Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 137,292 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $133,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TKO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

