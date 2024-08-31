Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 163,485 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Hershey worth $107,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

HSY opened at $193.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

