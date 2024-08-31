Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 815,946 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815,946 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $121,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Nasdaq by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.