Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Burlington Stores worth $54,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,735,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

