Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 107,864 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Webster Financial worth $50,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,438,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $17,329,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.42 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

