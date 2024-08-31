Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,182 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $79,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.37.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

