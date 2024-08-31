Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,436 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of PDD worth $115,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 149.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

