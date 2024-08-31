Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 253,438 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 253,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $112,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $22,600,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of MOD opened at $121.55 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

