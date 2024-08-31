Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 321,759 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,608,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $47,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 177,428 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.21 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.