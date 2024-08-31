Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 336,618 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of CNO Financial Group worth $49,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,568,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 202,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

