Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,361 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Encompass Health worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.6 %

EHC opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

