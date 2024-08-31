Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,872 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,872 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $46,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

