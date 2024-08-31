Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,285 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $49,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $275.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

