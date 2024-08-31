Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $109,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

