Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $132.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

