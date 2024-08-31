Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $87,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

