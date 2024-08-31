Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $51,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.