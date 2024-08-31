Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 192,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 22.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 865,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 156,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 536,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Progress Software stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

