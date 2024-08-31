ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.11% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

