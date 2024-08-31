PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $179.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock worth $3,361,636. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

