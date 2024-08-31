Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

