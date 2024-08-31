Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,224 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $343.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.79. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

