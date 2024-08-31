Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PULM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

