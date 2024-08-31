Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PULM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.
About Pulmatrix
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.