Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Read Our Latest Report on PSTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.