PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

