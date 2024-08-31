RAM Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

