RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 383 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RAM Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

V stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. The company has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

