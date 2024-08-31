Rashid Wasti Purchases 2,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$219.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$222.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$209.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$193.08.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

