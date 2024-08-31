Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $45,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 280,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.