REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of REX American Resources worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1,944.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in REX American Resources by 46.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

REX stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $793.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

