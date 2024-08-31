RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.