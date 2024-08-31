RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
