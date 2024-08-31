Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,240 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $50,922.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,122,362.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.5 %

HGTY stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGTY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

