Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
