Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

