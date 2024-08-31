Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

