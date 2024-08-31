Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $150.61 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

