Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $100.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.54.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $89.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $59,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.